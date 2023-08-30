ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon has canceled the “A League of Their Own” inspired by the famed Rockford Peaches all-girl baseball team.

The exploits of the famed All-American Girls Professional Baseball League were made into a 1992 movie starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna.

The Amazon differed from the movie by bringing to the forefront themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it,” with storylines following Black and lesbian players exploring queer romance.

The new show received recognition from GLAAD, the Independent Spirit Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards.

Amazon had initially ordered a truncated, four-episode final season but reversed that decision on Friday, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The streaming giant said it dropped the show due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, but co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson took to Instagram to say, “To blame this cancellation on the strike (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections, and working conditions, etc…) is bulls— and cowardly,”

She concluded her Instagram post by saying she was “lucky” to have been able to make a “special show.”

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” another contemporary reimagining of a hit classic movie, that set out to explore “sexual orientation, gender expression and racial identity” according to its creators, suffered a similar fate at Parmount+ earlier this year.

Amazon hosted a premiere event for the “League of Their Own” show at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center last year, although the show was produced in Pittsburgh.

The AAGPBL was founded in 1943 as men were drafted into service during World War II. Quickly, the league caught on and ran for 11 years until 1954.

During that time, the Peaches rose to prominence as the league’s most notable team, with four league titles in 1945, 1948, 1949, and 1950.