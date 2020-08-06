Amazon commits to ‘A League of Their Own’ TV series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Amazon has officially ordered a series based on “A League of Their Own,” which will air on Amazon Prime.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new series is described as a reinterpretation of the 1992 film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna.

The movie focused on the Rockford Peaches during the first year of the league in 1943, when the male players were called away to fight in World War II. The feature was produced for $40 million and went on to gross $132 million world wide.

Mozart in the Jungle’s Will Graham and Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson will co-write and executive produce the series.

“The Amazon take, which stars Jacobson, will have the spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved movie while expanding its lends to explore race and sexuality as the series follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it,” the Hollywood Reporter says.

Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado star in the series

This is the second time the story has been adapted to television. In 1993, CBS tried a sitcom that starred Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, who appeared in the film production. The series was pulled after three episodes.

