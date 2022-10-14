JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street.

The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from the van and ran away.

Police described first suspect as a black male in his late teens/early 20s, wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants, and socks and sandals.

The second suspect was described as a black male in his late teens/early 20s, wearing a black shiny jacket with a red symbol on the front, jeans with a rip in the knee, and red and black tennis shoes.

The third suspect was described as a black male in his late teens/early 20s, wearing a gray and black puffy coat, mask showing only his eyes, and white or light colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 608-757-2244.