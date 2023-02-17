ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In honor of Black History Month, Amazon donated over $1,600 worth of books by Black authors to three Stateline-area schools.

About 200 books were donated to Ellis Elementary, RESA Middle School, and Auburn High School.

“Amazon has a really strong commitment in terms of our community partnership, in terms of developing future leaders and engineers in a number of different programs, and our affinity groups take responsibility for being those community partners, to really help us and help our students grow up outside of their school, outside of their family environment really make an impact in the community,” said Amazon’s human resource partner, Sonny DeGuzman.

Amazon hopes to continue the partnership with local schools.