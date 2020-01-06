Amazon expected to bring 500 jobs to new Beloit warehouse

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Internet giant Amazon announced the creation of 500 new jobs at its Beloit Fulfillment Center on Monday.

Beloit city officials are excited for the retailer to take residence in a brand new 1 million square-foot facility.

“This would become the largest employer here in Beloit, and the economic impact, direct and indirect, is going to be substantial,” said City Manager Lori Luther. “The good news, for our residents, is: that means more jobs for people.”

Beloit Economic Development Executive Direct Andrew Jahnke says the benefits of the project will reach everyone.

“We do know that it’s going to create some tax relief to our local taxpayers, because of the value they’re creating in the TIF (tax increment financing) district,” Jahnke said. “Those folks may move from outside the region, they may chose to rent homes or buy homes or rent apartments, and that’s all very positive for our community and our region.”

The City of Rockford could also see a benefit from the facility.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said, “This Fulfillment Center, actually, will help our local Amazon shop here, locally, because they’re going to need to transport that cargo somewhere, often by air, and we are the closes airport that has that connection for them.”

“It makes us, really, ideally located,” Luther added. “Not just from an employment standpoint, but also the delivery of their product.”

Luther says she looks forward to working with a company that is familiar to everyone.

“We’re building a relationship with a household name. I can speak from personal experience that Amazon is delivering to my home, several times a week,” she said.

Realtor Heidi Rose said, “I shop a lot at Amazon, because there’s no shopping in Beloit. Who knows? They probably came here because of people like us.”

Residents say they’re anxious to see if Amazon’s close presence will reduce their delivery times.

