Amazon hiring 500 workers for Beloit distribution warehouse

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Amazon is hiring 500 full-time workers starting at $15 to staff its fulfillment center in Beloit.

According to a news release, workers will help pack and ship large items like sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, bicycles and large home goods.

“The City of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community. Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families – jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce.”

The fulfillment center is located at 3150 Colley Road.

Applicants must be at least 18-years old. More details can be found on Amazon’s recruitment page.

