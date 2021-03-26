Amazon moves into another Rockford location

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon will move into another facility in Rockford, the former Bon-Ton distribution center at 4650 Shepherd Trail.

The company plans to use the space as a fulfillment center.

“It is always great to see the reuse of existing buildings in our community. When that building is set to be reused by Amazon, you know we have hit a homerun!” said Mayor Tom McNamara. “Real estate firm Phoenix Investors did an incredible job turning this industrial building into an attractive site that is cost efficient and flexible for user. We’re excited to welcome another Amazon operation to Rockford, along with hundreds of jobs.”

Amazon currently operates a Prime Air facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport and a distribution warehouse in Beloit.