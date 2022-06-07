ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon’s Prime Video service released the first trailer for the upcoming “A League of Their Own” series on Tuesday.

The series is inspired by the Rockford Peaches women’s baseball team, which also inspired a 1992 film of the same name which starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new version is being described not as a remake but as a modern look at the story that will explore themes of “race and sexuality as it follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it.”

Nick Offerman plays Casey “Dove” Porter in the new show, an ex-Cubs pitcher and the team’s new coach. The series also stars “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden and is set in Rockford.

The series premieres on August 12th.

This is the second time the story has been adapted to television. In 1993, CBS tried a sitcom that starred Megan Cavanagh and Tracy Reiner, who appeared in the film production. The series was pulled after three episodes.