Amazon says Beloit warehouse will create 500 jobs

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Amazon says it’s new Beloit fulfillment center will create 500 jobs when it launches in time for the 2020 holiday season.

The 80 acre property at the southeast corner of Gateway Boulevarda nd Colley Road was sold for $80.

Development has already begun on the 1 million square foot distribution warehouse.

Amazon offers a $15 minimum wage and full-time employee benefits.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, interested candidates can visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

Amazon Fulfillment Center construction site in Beloit, Wis.

