Amazon to allow cell phones in warehouses after roof collapse kills six people

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Amazon is reportedly holding off on plans to continue its ban on cell phones in warehouses.

Amazon prohibited employees from having their phones on the warehouse floors, as the company said that they can be distracting and dangerous in an industrial operation. The ban was temporarily relaxed during the pandemic, but Amazon was planning to bring it back in January.

That was before a tornado struck a warehouse in downstate Edwardsville. The facility roof collapsed, and six people were killed.

Now, Amazon said that mobile phones can provide workers with real-time information in emergencies, so phones will be permitted until further notice.