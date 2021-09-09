Amazon to hire 800 workers for new Rockford facility

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Amazon will begin hiring 800 workers for its new facility in Rockford, the company said on Thursday.

The jobs available will be for positions in the former Bon-Ton distribution center at 4650 Shepherd Trail, which is scheduled to open October 10th.

Positions will begin at $16 an hour. Those interested in applying can text “ROCKFORD” to “77088” or go to amazon.com/jobs starting Friday, September 10th.

The e-commerce giant currently operates an Amazon Prime Air hub at the Chicago Rockford International Airport and another fulfilment center in Beloit. Amazon is building a new delivery station near Rockford, off Baxter Road and I-39.