ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local Amazon workers supplied lunch and dinner to the Veterans Drop-In Center, 1539 S 4th Street, on Wednesday.

The effort was part of the company’s “Warrior Week” campaign.

Some items from Amazon facilities were also donated to the center, which opened in 2009 to give veterans and their families a place to meet and share experiences.

“It’s been a remarkable, welcome thing and to just sit and listen to the stories our veterans have and to listen to the veterans from Amazon Stories is real helpful to get out veterans more normalized into society,” said executive director Eric Willard.

The Veterans Drop-In Center is open Monday through Friday, from noon to 6 p.m.