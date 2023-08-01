CRETE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Brendan Sangster, who went missing Monday.

According to police, Sangster was last seen in Crete, a south suburb of Chicago, around 9:40 p.m.

He is described as a black male, 5’10”, weighing 202 lbs, with black hair and a birth mark over his left eye that looks like a black eye.

He was last seen wearing a black, white, and blue jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crete Police Department at 708-672-0911.