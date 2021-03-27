Illinois boy found safely after car stolen while he was in car seat

UPDATE: Police say he was located safely and the Amber Alert was canceled.

DOLTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dolton Police Department activated an Amber Alert after a child was abducted Saturday morning.

Authorities say that 8-month-old Braiden A. Waters was taken from 1320 Sibley Boulevard in Dolton around 7:30 a.m.

Braiden is 23 inches tall and 15 pounds. He was last wearing a plaid onesie pajama with a white skull cap and a black fleece sweater.

He was in a car seat in the rear of the car when an unidentified male was observed driving off in the vehicle.

The black 2021 Kia vehicle was last seen northbound on Lincoln Avenue from 1320 Sibley Boulevard, Dolton.

Police say the license plate number is H-K-B-6-9-9-3.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1. This concludes this amber alert issued by the Illinois State Police.