AMBER ALERT: Missing 10-year-old Wisconsin girl considered “endangered”

BARABOO, Wis. (WTVO)–Baraboo Police are searching for a ten-year-old girl that has been missing since 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6.

Officials say Kodie Dutcher is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal.

Dutcher is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands at 4’9″ tall, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing overalls, and left her cell phone and shoes behind.

If anyone has information on Kodie’s whereabouts, please contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-963-5622.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

