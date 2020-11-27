AMBER ALERT: Police say Illinois boy abducted by double murder suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Illinois State Police

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. – The Illinois State Police say the child has been located and is safe.

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have activated an AMBER Alert to help find a 1-year-old child believed to have been abducted by a double homicide suspect on Friday.

According to the ISP, the crime occurred in the early morning hours in the town of Riverdale.

The child is K’marion Hebron, a black male, 1 years old, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the suspect is 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, described as a black male, 5’6″, 135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hebron is believed to be driving a 2009 Silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories