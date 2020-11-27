AMBER ALERT: Police say Illinois boy abducted by double murder suspect

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. – The Illinois State Police say the child has been located and is safe.

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have activated an AMBER Alert to help find a 1-year-old child believed to have been abducted by a double homicide suspect on Friday.

According to the ISP, the crime occurred in the early morning hours in the town of Riverdale.

The child is K’marion Hebron, a black male, 1 years old, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the suspect is 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, described as a black male, 5’6″, 135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hebron is believed to be driving a 2009 Silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

