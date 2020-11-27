UPDATE 5:15 p.m. – The Illinois State Police say the child has been located and is safe.
RIVERDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have activated an AMBER Alert to help find a 1-year-old child believed to have been abducted by a double homicide suspect on Friday.
According to the ISP, the crime occurred in the early morning hours in the town of Riverdale.
The child is K’marion Hebron, a black male, 1 years old, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say the suspect is 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, described as a black male, 5’6″, 135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Hebron is believed to be driving a 2009 Silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Festival of Lights opens at Sinnissippi Park for 2020 Christmas season
- Shoppers brave COVID-19 safety protocols to score Black Friday deals
- US tops 13M confirmed coronavirus cases
- AMBER ALERT: Police say Illinois boy abducted by double murder suspect
- Fort Wayne mall reopens after incident; no injuries reported
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!