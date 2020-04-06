Amboy company delivering PPE to local healthcare workers, businesses

AMBOY, Ill (WTVO) — A company in Amboy which sells medical equipment across the Midwest is delivering personal protective equipment to local healthcare systems.

This past Friday, Dinges Fire partnered with Raynor Garage Doors, Johnson Tractor and the Amboy, Sublette, Compton and West Brooklyn Fire Departments and loaded up 60+ hospital beds for KSB Hospital in Dixon Medical Surgical Floor. The hospital is gearing up for an influx of patients in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Dinges Fire said it was teaming up with Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle to deliver bulk hand sanitizer to fire departments, nursing homes, hospitals, post offices and governments or businesses in need.

“As a retired Rockford firefighter and current assistant fire chief of Sublette Fire Department, I know firsthand how tough it is right now for all healthcare professionals,” said Dinges Fire Company CEO Nick Dinges. “Our team members have all worked or been touched by the healthcare/fire/EMS industry one way or another. This industry is our passion and right now we’re making it a goal to support as many local organizations and businesses as we can while also getting much needed equipment in the hands of our frontline heroes. We will get through these scary and stressful times, but we all must come together to help.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

