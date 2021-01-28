Amboy girl organizes blood drive, receives $1K scholarship from Red Cross

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO) — Alexis Morgan, a junior at Amboy High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the American Red Cross after she hosted her own blood drive last year.

Alexis Morgan got the idea to host a blood drive last year after her cousin asked her to volunteer, but it was her mom’s cancer diagnosis that inspired her to try and make a difference.

“It made my heart feel that I should help the community even more, and with doing this, it made my heart even bigger and made me happier, that I was helping for somebody that I love,” she said.

The teen collected 40 units of blood last fall.

Although she’s not old enough to donate herself, she encouraged others to donate. That effort earned her a $1,000 scholarship from the American Red Cross.

“It made me feel joyful, because you need to always do something for the community, and this is what I did for my community,” Alexis said.

The money comes from the Leaders Save Lives program, which accounts for about 20% of Red Cross donations during the school year.

“This is something that’s really important to the Red Cross,” said Hannah Alton, the Red Cross’ regional communications manager. “Obviously, we know that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs life-saving blood, so the more young people that can get involved in their communities and encourage people to donate blood, the better.”

Alexis says she will put the money toward college, and that she would like to get a degree in business. She says she’s already planning on how she can help more people.

“I encourage other students to host their own blood drive. It’s an easy thing that you can do for the community and help others, and I just hope that other students host their own blood drive,” she said.