MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Police did not say how serious Lashbrook’s injuries are.

The crash happened around 1:17 a.m., police added.

Advance EMS and the Harmon Fire Department assisted police with the crash, which remains under investigation.