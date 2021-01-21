AMC reopening movie theaters in Rockford, Machesney Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — AMC announced Thursday that it would be reopening its movie theaters in Illinois, including local locations in Rockford and Machesney Park.

In accordance with guidance from state officials, AMC continues to restrict capacity at Illinois theatres to 25 percent.

AMC Rockford 16 is set to open on Friday, January 22nd.

AMC Machesney Park 14 will reopen on Friday, January 29th.

The theater chain says it will be undertaking a comprehensive health and sanitation program to clean auditoriums between shows, through the use of high tech HEPA vacuums, an upgraded air filtration system, hand sanitization stations, and mandatory mask wearing by all guests.