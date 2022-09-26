(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election.

Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while critics said that it would give unions too much power.

The Chicago Tribune reported that both sides agreed that the outcome could chart a new direction for organized labor nationwide. Right-to-work laws have spread to 27 states, including every state that borders Illinois except Missouri.