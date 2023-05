CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — American Airlines pilots are picketing at O’Hare Airport after their union authorized a strike.

Nearly all of American’s 15,000 pilots approved the strike authorization. Industry analysts said that it is a common negotiation move and does not mean that pilots will actually walk off of the job.

American Airlines management issues a statement saying that they are confident an agreement with their pilots is within reach and can be finalized quickly.