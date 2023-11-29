BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Fair announced that the 2011 American Idol winner, Scotty McCreery, will be a 2024 headliner.

McCreery will perform on Saturday, August 10th at 7 p.m. alongside Greylan James.

According to a press release, “McCreery has sold more than 4 million albums since 2011 while achieving 5 consecutive No. 1 hits including ‘Damn Strait’, ‘You Time’, ‘In Between’, ‘This is It’ and ‘Five More Minutes’. His new single ‘Cab in a Solo’ is from a forthcoming album due out in 2024.”

Tickets will be available at the fair’s website starting on Monday, December 4th.

The Boone County Fair will be held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, at 8847 Rt 76 in Belvidere, on August 6th to 11th, 2024.