American Red Cross in the middle of emergency blood shortage

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – The American Red Cross said that it is in the middle of an emergency blood shortage.

According to the national non-profit, it needs to collect 10,000 blood products every week for the month to catch up. All blood types are needed, especially type “O.”

The Red Cross said that supplies have not been this low since 2015, and that the recent COVID-19 surge is to blame.

Some hospitals are reportedly working with a half day supply of blood. Ideally, hospitals want to have five days worth of blood on hand.

Those interested in donating blood can find information here, or can call 1 (800) 773-2767