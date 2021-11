Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans. (Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Experts said holiday spending is off the charts.

Adobe released its latest on-line shopping data. So far, Americans are spending more than 19.5% higher than last year.

Analysts said the jump came from consumers worried about inventory, and are starting early. Toys are the biggest selling items so far, with video games and books following closely behind.

As for how shoppers are getting their items, it seems most people want to pick up their goods versus having them shipped.