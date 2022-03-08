ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — More jobs are on the way to the stateline, as the largest steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America is moving to Rochelle.

Zekelman Industries is currently redeveloping two buildings on Ritchie Court, right at the I-88 and I-39 interchange. The company said that it will incorporate the most state of the art pipe and tube making technology, creating between 100 and 150 jobs on the campus.

Rochelle’s city manager said that the project has been in the works for over two years. They hope to open this fall.