BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new….old business in Belvidere.

Joe Hamblock bought the old Manley Motors, which was the second oldest Ford dealer in the U.S. Hamblock was a longtime managering partner for Manley, and while he said that the name of the dealership is changing, a lot will stay the same.

“It’s the same team, so while we’re new by name, we’re keeping a lot of the same people and the people we’ve had have done a great job for us,” Hamblock said. “We’re adding some more customer service things that we’ll make available soon, but the same team that we had in the past.”

The dealership said that, while they realize the auto industry took a hit during the pandemic and cars are in short supply, the lead times are the best they have been in 15 months.