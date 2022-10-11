JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car.

Police said the car, belonging to an employee with an unnamed law enforcement agency besides the Janesville Police Department, was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane and Lapidary Lane between October 7th and October 11th.

The thief was able to take a tactical vest with body armor, a Taser, a Motorola radio, binoculars, and two Glock handgun magazines containing 9mm ammunition.

Authorities said there was no forced entry to the vehicle, which may have been mistakenly left unlocked.

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.