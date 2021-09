JOPLIN, Mont. (WTVO) – An Amtrak train en route to Seattle from Chicago derailed, killing three and sending a handful to the hospital.

The train left the tracks in north central Montana around 4 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators are still looking into what caused the train to derail.

Over 140 passengers and 16 crew members were aboard. It is not clear yet why the train ran off the tracks.

Officials said they will not release the names of the individuals killed until their families are notified.