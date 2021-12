CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Amtrak passengers traveling between Chicago and St. Louis can now get there a lot faster.

The rail service implemented a new braking system last week, which allows trains to run up to 90 miles per hour. The faster speeds means that riders will arrive in Springfield just over three hours after leaving Union Station. It is another two hours to St. Louis.

Amtrak said that it will be another 12 to 18 months before trains will hit their target speed of 110 miles per hour.