ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth has given out 6 scholarships to help those pursuing a career in Emergency Medical Services. The scholarship will help pay for paramedic and EMT courses in full.

MJ Stricker a Rockford native was one of the recipients.

“I got interested in EMS, went through my EMT class, and then got into the department, and fell in love with it. And now I’m here,” Stricker said. “It just gave me the financial freedom for the class. I don’t have to put in so many hours at a certain job or things like that. A lot of departments pay for it is kind of gives me that freedom.”

“So we want to see people who are passionate about what they do. They really have the drive to want to be an EMS and make it their career, not just a stepping stone for something else,” said Elizabeth Gay the lead instructor for the paramedic program at Mercyhealth.

It is called the Dr. Michael Kellum EMS scholarship which began around ten years ago. He is retired now, but was instrumental in growing EMS services with his research to increase cardiac arrest survival rates.

“Once again, it just shows you his dedication to EMS and to the providers in the region to allow them to have a scholarship in place that will fund schooling for generations to come,” said Joe Murray the EMS manager at Mercyhealth.

Instructors note the importance of the scholarship as the U.S. currently faces a nationwide shortage of EMS workers. They hope this award can change that.

“So while we want to educate as many people as possible. We want to also give them a quality education,” Gay said. “We want to make sure that we’re putting great EMTs and paramedics out into the communities and making sure that our communities are as well taken care of as they possibly can be. And that starts with us. That starts with primary education.”

If interested in learning how to get involved in courses visit their website.