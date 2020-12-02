Anchor Eric Wilson ends ‘No-Shave November’ with important message for men

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You may have noticed Eric looks a little different with the ‘babyface’ back. He shaved for the first time all month.

If you missed the explanations, the facial hair was part of ‘No Shave November,’ to draw attention to men’s health issues.

Statistically, men aren’t as likely to get checkups as women are. Doctors aren’t sure why. Swedish American Medical Group Dr. Eric Trautmann says screenings change as men get older.

“For men 50 and over, they need to really think about screening for colon cancer and prostate cancer, those are the two big ones. I think in general, men over 50 should be having regular checkups. Including follow up on their blood pressure and their pulse and make sure they’re up to date on their cancer screening,” Dr. Trautmann said.

Dr. Trautmann believes exercise is also important for both men and women along with eating a healthy diet.

MORE HEADLINES: