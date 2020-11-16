Anchor Eric Wilson growing facial hair and awareness for important local causes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You may have noticed that Eyewitness News Anchor Eric Wilson is growing out his facial hair. He says this is for a couple of reasons.

“First, I’ve been in quarantine for a week while I waited for a COVID test with mild symptoms. I’m negative. During my time away, I did not shave. I decided to keep the look, at least for a few days, as part of ‘No Shave November.’ That’s an effort to raise awareness about men’s health issues–specifically cancer. So, throughout the next couple of weeks, watch [on-air] and on social media for links to health resources locally. As guys, we tend not to to the doctor as often as we should. Hopefully, this shagginess can help change some behavior,” Wilson explained to viewers.

OSF Healing Pathways is a great resource for those who are battling cancer.

