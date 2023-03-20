ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Midwest Living magazine has named Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens as the best botanical garden in the area.

The magazine says you can “find your zen” at the 12-acre Japanese garden.

Anderson Gardens was the only local spot to be chosen for Best in the Midwest.

The list also includes the Cleveland Art Museum and named Milwaukee the best culinary city.

A few of the sounds that greet visitors are rushing waterfalls, birdsong, and babbling brooks, elements that provide a sense of peace and tranquility that transport visitors to a whole new world.

It started as a simple backyard project for John and Linda Anderson, in 1978 after John was inspired by a trip to Japan.

According to Midwest Living, “Anderson hired landscape architect Hoichi Kurisu. Utilizing the three elements of a Japanese garden— stone, water and plants—Kurisu designed a haven that is now a beautiful nonprofit oasis.”

Anderson Japanese Gardens reopens for the 2023 season on April 21st.