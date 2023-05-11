ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens will host a summer concert series each Thursday evening in 2023.

Local and regional acts will perform in the Garden Pavillion for the 11th season of the series.

July 11 headliner Danielle Juhre said, “Anderson Gardens is my favorite place to perform in the Rockford area, and I’m incredibly excited about this show. So excited to see familiar faces in such a stunning environment and thank you so much to Anderson Gardens for treating my band and me like family.”

2023 Tuesday Evening in the Gardens Schedule

May 30 Greg Koch ft. The Koch Marshall Trio (Milwaukee, WI)

Opening: Stephen Hall Experience (Racine, WI)



June 6 Chris Pierce (Los Angeles, CA)

Opening: Cash Box Kings (Chicago, IL)



June 13 Cactus Blossoms (Minneapolis, MN)

Opening: Emily Hurd (Rockford, IL)



June 20 Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts (Rockford, IL)

Opening: Horace Greene (Oshkosh, WI)



June 27 Danielle Nicole Band (Kansas City, MO)

Opening: Caleb Caudle (Nashville, TN)



July 4 No Concert



July 11 Danielle Juhre (Chicago, IL)

Opening: Noah Brooks Coalition (Dekalb, IL)



July 18 The Claudettes (Chicago, IL)

Opening: Josh Caterer Trio (Chicago, IL)



July 25 Joe Pug (Austin, TX)

Opening: Derek Luttrell (Rockford, IL)



August 1 Leigh Nash (of Six Pence None the Richer)

Opening: Albion West (Chicago, IL)



August 8 Shamarr Allen (New Orleans, LA)

Opening: Philip Michael Scales (Nashville, TN)



August 15 Wallis Bird (Dublin, Ireland)

Opening: Phoebe Hunt (Brooklyn, NY)



August 22 Panchromatic Steel (Madison, WI)

Opening: Patchouli (Maiden Rock, WI)



August 29 Lola Kirke (New York, NY)

Opening: Kelly Steward (Rockford, IL)



Details

• Tuesday evenings, May 30 through August 29 (no concert July 4)

• First performer: 5:45, guests may arrive beginning at 5:00 PM

• Seating: lawn seating. Guests bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets

• Price: Free Admission for Premium Garden Members $12 Adults, $11 Seniors, $10 Students and Military, Children 5 and under free

Midwest Living magazine has named Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens as the best botanical garden in the area.

A few of the sounds that greet visitors are rushing waterfalls, birdsong, and babbling brooks, elements that provide a sense of peace and tranquility that transport visitors to a whole new world.

It started as a simple backyard project for John and Linda Anderson, in 1978 after John was inspired by a trip to Japan.