Anderson Japanese Gardens cancels 2020 summer concert series

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens announced it would be canceling the entire 2020 “Tuesday Evening in the Garden” concert series due to coronavirus concerns.

“In an effect to protect the health and safety of our guests and staff, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Tuesday Evening in the Garden for 2020. We will see you all next year,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Anderson Japanese Gardens said it is temporarily taking reservations for wedding receptions, something that hasn’t been done in six years.

The new decision is for people having to cancel receptions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dates can be reserved starting in September and will go through next spring.

The Marketing and Weddings Manager at Anderson, Leah Keirn, says there will only be 100 people allowed, or whatever state guidelines allow. This includes vendors and the bridal party.

“But some of our brides were struggling to reschedule with their originally planed reception venues. So, we kind of took that to heart and we’re seeing our brides struggle and wanted to help any way we can,” said Keirn.

