Anderson Japanese Gardens holds ‘Path of Pumpkins’ carving contest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local middle and high school students put their pumpkin carving talents to the test to create Anderson Japanese Garden’s first ever Halloween “Path of Pumpkins.”

Jack-o-lanterns were created by children from eight area schools.

John Gleason, Anderson Garden’s chief operating officer, said it was exciting to see the creativity behind each design.

“We didn’t want to give them any type of theme or any kind of design standards, we were just really curious to see what they came up with. Some of them went ahead with different themes and like a collective idea, other ones just went for some old school pumpkin carving,” he said.

Visitors to the gardens can vote on their favorite design, beginning Friday, October 22nd until Saturday, October 30th.