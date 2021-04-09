Anderson Japanese Gardens opens for 2021 season next Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Anderson Gardens_167660466945738604

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens opens April 16th for the 2021 season.

From a press release: “To ensure everyone’s safety, we are re-opening under significantly reduced capacities and strict social distancing protocols. Until further notice, pre-purchased admissions reservations will be required for entry.”

Anderson Japanese Gardens is operated as a nonprofit organization and attracts nearly 100,000 guests annually.

Anderson Japanese Gardens has transitioned from a passive guest attraction to a highly- programmed regional amenity. The Garden and Fresco, a farm-to-table restaurant operated by Franchesco’s Ristorante, are open daily through early November.

Please visit AndersonGardens.org for hours, admission pricing and a complete list of programs and events.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is located at 318 Spring Creek Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories