Anderson Japanese Gardens opens for 2021 season next Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens opens April 16th for the 2021 season.

From a press release: “To ensure everyone’s safety, we are re-opening under significantly reduced capacities and strict social distancing protocols. Until further notice, pre-purchased admissions reservations will be required for entry.”

Anderson Japanese Gardens is operated as a nonprofit organization and attracts nearly 100,000 guests annually.

Anderson Japanese Gardens has transitioned from a passive guest attraction to a highly- programmed regional amenity. The Garden and Fresco, a farm-to-table restaurant operated by Franchesco’s Ristorante, are open daily through early November.

Please visit AndersonGardens.org for hours, admission pricing and a complete list of programs and events.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is located at 318 Spring Creek Road.