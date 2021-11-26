Anderson Japanese Gardens staying open for Christmas with holiday light display

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens will stay open next month, the first time in its 40 year history to do so in winter.

The “Wintertime Lightscapes” experience will run from Friday, December 3rd, until Thursday, December 23rd., at its location at 318 Spring Creek Road.

Visitors will be able to see the gardens in a whole new light, decorated in special white string lights and colored accents.

Guests can stroll through the gardens and sip hot cocoa while listening to Christmas Carols.

For complete details, visit www.AndersonGardens.org