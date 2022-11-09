Disney Christmas lights come in all shapes, sizes and character designs, so there are many options.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens announced it is bringing back its lighted Christmastime garden experience, beginning December 1st, 2022.

The “Illuminated” display decorates a large part of the garden with “trees wrapped in white string lights and pine trees lit with soft-colored accents,” according to its website.

In addition, this year there will be pizza from Woodfire Pizza and rotating food trucks every night, with hot drinks available from Fresco, on the grounds, or beneath the Garden Pavilion, from Rockford Roasting Company.

The experience will run from Thursday, December 1st, until Sunday, December 11th, and again from Thursday, December 15th until Friday, December 30th, at its location at 318 Spring Creek Road.

Tickets and a schedule can be found on Anderson Japanese Gardens’ website.