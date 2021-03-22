Animal experts share important tips after Beloit officer fatally shoots loose dog

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit police officer fatally shot a dog over the weekend after authorities say he was bit.

Investigators say the dog had gotten loose and became aggressive towards the officer trying to catch it. Winnebago County Animal Services say there are ways to prevent this.

As odd as it may seem, the pandemic actually has a part to play in why these dogs are getting out of their houses.

“We’ve noticed that there have been a few more calls for people complaining about loose dogs,”said Roger Tresemer, the Patrol Operations Manager for Winnebago County Animal Services.

Tresemer says pet owners spending more time learning and working from home is to blame.

“Traditionally, all the kids would be in school throughout the school year. You always have calls for dogs running loose but it seems like during the summer months when the kids are in and out, that’s when you have a very high amount of calls for dogs running loose,” he added.

He says training is key when it comes to pets.

“Have some training when they’re opening the door into the front yard to make sure the dog is trained not to dart through the door,” added Tresemer.

Benjamin Austin is the head trainer at BA Professional K9 Training. He says there are ways to train a dog not to bolt out of the door.

“It’s making an agreement with the dog. Most agreements people have with their dog is when the door opens it means go, and what an open door should mean to a dog it should mean nothing more than when a door opens a door opens,” Austin explained.

If a dog does get loose, it’s ultimately the owner’s responsibility.

“You want to make sure when your dog is left outside unattended the fence is secure, the gates are closed at all times,” said Tresemer. “The way the ordinances are written it doesn’t matter if it was intentional or not if the dog is leaving the property the owner absolutely could be fined.”

“Nobody wants to see their pets get hurt, no one wants to see their pet hurt another pet or a person, so it’s really imperative if you have a dog that you really know where the dog is at when they’re outside.”

We reached out to Beloit Police to see the body camera footage of the incident. They say it should be available later this week.