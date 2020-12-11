Animal rescue owner warns gifting a pet for Christmas is not always the best idea

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — While cats and dogs can be a popular gift during the holidays, the president of a Winnebago animal shelter says making it a surprise may not be the best idea for either the prospective owner or the pet.

Some of the animals given as Christmas presents end up returned to the shelter, according to Kim Waeffler, president of Mending Hearts Rescue, a foster-based animal rescue.

She says that, in the weeks following Christmas every year, dozens of dogs and cats given as gifts end up in local shelters as people realize they can’t take care of their new, four-legged friends.

Waeffler suggests talking to the prospective owner about whether they’re ready for all the responsibilities an animal can bring before gifting a pet this year.

“Make sure they really want it, and that they want to put the time and effort into it,” she advised. “If it’s a child, make sure your child is old enough to help take care of it, what your expectations are for the child to take care of it, what they can do, depending on their age.”

She said it’s best to call a local foster service if the responsibility is too much.

