Animal shelter to host ‘Furball’ fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAWS Humane Society will host it’s “Furball” fundraiser next month.

With the theme of “Denim and Diamonds,” the animal shelter hopes “denim” symbolizes the hard work PAWS puts in, while the diamonds represent the organization’s love of animals.

Money raised at the event will help the group expand services, educational programs, and its facilities.

Director Bonnie Moore said, “It’s really important for PAWS to expand, which we’re needing to do, because the need in the area is just so great right now. This has been, really, our biggest year, the most cats we have ever had to deal with and it just seems to be expanding.”

The Furball is February 15th at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, at 200 S. Bell School Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

