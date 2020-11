MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WGN) — Several animals were killed in a barn fire in McHenry County.

Fire crews were called to a dairy farm in Union, Illinois around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Tank trucks were needed to provide water to the rural site, but the flames were extinguished — saving about two-thirds of the barn.

The fire chief says several animals were able to escape, but four goats were killed.