WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Three dogs, three horses, twenty goats, and three chickens were saved after a stable caught fire as a homeowner was burning wood in an outdoor fireplace to keep the animals warm.

According to the Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Protection Districts, firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Michigan Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Monday to find the fire had burned through the roof of the stable.

Damage was estimated at $15,000.

Twenty-two firefighters ultimately responded in an effort to get the fire under control.

