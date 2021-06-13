Annual fundraiser run honors Byron mother and son killed in 2016 housefire

An annual run put on pause due to the pandemic was able to be raced Sunday by runners.

We caught up with the organizers who say those who lace up help remember lives that were tragically lost in the community.

Stephanie White and Megan Dettman created the Maggie and Amos foundation after Special education teacher Maggie Meyer and her 3-year-old son Amos died in a house fire in Byron back in 2016.

“She was just one of those people almost bigger than life like if she was going to do something she gave her all to it and then some and she would support what the kids what you needed,” said Dettman.

“Amos was someone you could hear running down the hallway, “momma, momma,” and you knew he was here. So he definitely got her positive outlook on life,” added White.

Sunday’s race is a way to continue honoring Maggie and Amos’ memory.

“We thought, what better way to honor them than to host a 5k one-mile event here on the school grounds where she works,” said White.

The money raised from the event will be used to fund a scholarship for an NIU student studying Special Education and grants for area teachers to enhance their lesson plans.

“We wanted to do something positive and not remember how they died. It’s important to us but not our focus. We want to remember how they lived and it’s truly not as good of a place without them,” said Dettman.

Alecia Sprangler participates in the run every year and says for her–it’s personal.

“Maggie and Amos were great people when I got to interact with them and everything but to just keep it out there in the community and support her family,” said Sprangler.

“We still are going to do great things and it can only get bigger from here and get better,” White added.

The Maggie and Amos Foundation hopes to carry on their legacy for future generations to come.