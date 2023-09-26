ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Mayor’s Hunger Campaign wrapped up another year with a celebratory breakfast at Rockford’s Indoor City Market on Tuesday.

The event provided Mayor Tom McNamara a chance to thank donors and encourage new donations, as the campaign surpassed its $45,000 goal, which will fund the 9 food pantries of the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition for one month.

Kim Adams Bakke, the former executive director of the Rock River Pantry, was honored at the event.

Bakke praised her “exceptional staff and the most amazing volunteers, and generous donors that made what I did to help this community easy.”

Bakke retired earlier this year.

McNamara presented her with a ceremonial Key to the City.