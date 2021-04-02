Annual Good Friday ‘Walk for Justice’ prays for end to Rockford violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents from several local churches gathered in song and prayer for the annual Good Friday “Walk for Justice” downtown.

The group, led by Rockford Urban Ministries, began their journey at Emmanuel Episcopal Church carrying a wooden cross, making 14 stops at various city landmarks while praying for the less fortunate and an end to violence and crime.

This year, the walk included an additional stop at the Family Peace Center, at 315 N Main St.

Organizer Stanley Campbell said the walk presents a chance for residents to come together and spread love in the community.

“I hope that you have a wonderful Good Friday and a meaningful Easter and are able to share it with friends and family,” he said.

Good Friday is observed by Christians around the world, commemorating the Crucifixion and death of Jesus.