Annual local Homicide Victim Memorial Service to be held virtually on Tuesday

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There have been 18 homicides this year in Rockford, including two men killed over the weekend. Every year, the families of those killed are invited to a homicide victim memorial service.

It’s meant to bring together those who’ve lost friends and family to violence.

“I hope it pricks your heart. I hope it pricks your heart like it pricks mine to say no more, we don’t want any more families becoming a part of this group,” said Attorney Hite-Ross.

Usually, the memorial is held at a local church but the service this year will be online, due to COVID-19.

