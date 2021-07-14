Annual Rockford 815 Day will become a weekend event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Every summer, Rockford devotes an entire day to celebrating…itself. This year, the party will be even bigger as the annual 815 Day becomes the 815 Weekend.

The celebrations kick of at 8:15 a.m. on August 13th at Rathskeller, 132 Auburn St.

Then, the community is encouraged to “Shop Local” at local stores and restaurants, which will be hosting sales over the course of the weekend.

815 Day organizers say the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers on local businesses.

“It’s been a rough year and a half, both for residents and especially for businesses. So, it’s so important for everybody to get out and support our local businesses and show them a lot of love,” said Barb Chidley, the City of Rockford’s Neighborhood Specialist.

The community-wide celebration runs August 13th through the 15th.